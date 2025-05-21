Menu Explore
Pedro Pascal and Alexander Skarsgård's quick lil Cannes 'smooch' has the internet going through a collective heatstroke

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 21, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Pedro Pascal is really a gift that never stops giving. Add the hot, blonde Alexander Skarsgård and a quick 'smooch' (?!) to the mix and there's no losing

Given the soaring temperatures outside, something so steamy with a several sides of vocal fantasy, may, not have been the need of the hour for the ever-online brigade. But, with Pedro Pascal front and centre, with Swedish hottie (and also very talented, don't get us wrong) Alexander Skarsgård LITERALLY taking charge...everyone may be dry heaving, but no one's really complaining.

Pedro Pascal and Alexander Skarsgard's little moment at Cannes has the internet going through a collective heatstroke
Pedro Pascal and Alexander Skarsgard's little moment at Cannes has the internet going through a collective heatstroke

The Alexander-led Pillion premiered at Cannes yesterday with the theatre rising to its feet for a very well-earned 7-minute standing ovation. And yes, the focus was on the film. But no more. In fact, Pillion may just go down in the annals of pop culture for this exact moment. The clip in question shows Pedro and Alexander in a tight embrace. As they pull away, Pedro holds Alexander's face and the latter reciprocates with a kiss.

"Holy Shit. Hot man fantasy!!! And two of the most awesome, morally ethical dudes on the planet. Which makes them both 100 times hotter!! 🔥", "My basement? Flooded.", "My undercarriage? Underwater.", "Yes to sexy men canoodling ❤️🔥🙌 more please lol 😂", "As a married woman I would approve this union because I don't want other ladies having these men 😂😂😂😂" and "I'm pregnant 😭😫" was the general vibe check of fans and converts losing their minds.

NOW. From the perspective of the video that's been going viral, we're looking at a full French smooch. But, as a shot taken from higher up in the theatre reveals, Alexander actually just placed a kiss on Pedro's cheek.

Needless to say, no one's really been acknowledging this angle.

This is probably a good time to point out the context of the film which served as the backdrop for what has had the internet in a chokehold. Pillion follows Colin (played by Harry Melling), a timid man, meets Ray (played by Alexander), a confident biker gang leader, who initiates him into a submissive relationship, challenging Colin's mundane existence and prompting personal growth through their unconventional dynamic.

Be honest — how many times have you watched the video?

