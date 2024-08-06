Penn Masala perform Bollywood songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Bom Diggy Diggy at 2024 Paris Olympics: Everyone was dancing

Penn Masala is the first South Asian all-boys a cappella group and they recently got the opportunity to perform at India House on two consecutive days (August 4 and 5) at the Paris Olympics. India house is the first time the country has set up an area at the Olympics to promote Indian culture, support Indian athletes and give them a base to call their ‘home away from home’, while also propping the country as a likely candidate to host of the Olympic Games in the future. The group of 11 members are made up of college students studying at the University of Pennsylvania and the group was founded in 1996. Every year, they undergo a major change as students graduate and new members are selected. Penn Masala perform at India House at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Having performed for one hour in the French capital, Raghu Raman, music director, tells us, “It was insane. As soon as we all got back to the green room [after the first concert], everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, what just happened? It was so amazing.”

Describing the energy in the room as “incredible”, Gaurish Gaur, Business Manager, says, “You need to remember, we are just college students, who get to sing with our friends and travel a lot; it is a great experience.” Piping in, Raman says, “Every time we put on a show, it's a great time. The crowds transmit their energy to us and we do the same.”

Even though it began to pour during their concert, the group continued their act and “people still came and were singing along with us". Gaur adds, "They knew every word - both in English and Hindi. I think the audience really enjoyed this show, they were on their feet, clapping, dancing, and just having a good time. That’s all we care about.” Penn Masala performed a medley of both old and new as well as English and Hindi songs such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana; 1969), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se; 1998), Bom Diggy Diggy (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety; 2018) and Havana (by Camila Cabello), to name a few.

Ask them if they plan to visit India for a tour anytime soon, and Ajay Kilambi, President, says, “We had a six-city tour last year and got to sing with Shankar Mahadevan on stage. We also performed with Salim-Sulaiman (Merchant; composers) along with (singer) Shaan and sang Mere Sapno Ki Rani with him. But we are planning a trip in the future. India tours are always the best.”