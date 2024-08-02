Photographer Rohan Shrestha shares experience of shooting Ryan Reynolds; 'Was at a loss of words'

Rohan Shrestha got to live his dream recently as he had the chance to shoot Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The overjoyed photographer reveals that he was shooting for an advertisement campaign for Yas Island and when he got the call to shoot Reynolds, he was at a loss of words. Rohan has earlier shot American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey and photograph footballer Lionel Messi. Rohan Shrestha reveals that he was at a loss of words when he met Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Dream come true

Rohan was over the moon and says, “I had the biggest smile on my face and it’s the most special when you are a fan.”

The 39-year-old raves about the Hollywood actor’s professionalism. “Ryan is a director’s actor. He will ask you what you want from him, and he will deliver that. He understood my process and was very technical about his questions. He just asked me what’s the vibe. Even when he does improvs, he asks for feedback. For any technician, it’s great to work in an environment where your opinion is valued,” he says.

His one liners are epic

Rohan adds, “But when he is on camera, he has this wit. His one liners are epic and sometimes, it’s not what he is saying but how he delivers it and its timing. And then everyone is just hysterically laughing. Interacting with him felt like I was talking to a normal guy.”

A lot of Shrestha’s conversation with Reynolds revolved around an old project of the actor. “I mentioned how I loved his 1998 show Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place. He was really surprised by it and told me that it is one of his most favourite parts that he has ever done. Talking to Ryan Reynolds one-on-one, on something I was a fan of 25 years ago in my childhood, it just made me feel fortunate about these gifts that life gives you. Sometimes you also go through the imposter syndrome, like how the hell I am here,” he jokes.

Next on the wishlist

Before Reynolds, Shrestha got to photograph footballer Lionel Messi, which he says was “my eternal goal. It felt like I had climbed Mt Everest.” Now, its basketball legend Michael Jordan, who is next on his wishlist.