Pitbull returns to India for fourth time; will perform in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad in December: ‘Bringing the party back’

“It’s truly an honor to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back,” said Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull. “Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres. Daleee!,” he added.

Global superstar Pitbull is set to make a grand return to India this December with his much-anticipated I’m Back tour. The Grammy award-winning artist will perform at the HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6 and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 8, 2025.

Pitbull, famously dubbed Mr. Worldwide, has had a long-standing connection with Indian audiences. He first performed in the country in 2011, then performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League at Kolkata's Eden Garden in 2017, where he even shook a leg with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He returned for the third time in 2019 for a show in Mumbai. He also performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in 2024 along with Guru Randhawa.

Fans closer to home, also fondly remember his collaboration with Priyanka Chopra on the 2013 track Exotic, which fused Bollywood beats with his Miami swagger and became an instant global hit. The song cemented Pitbull’s popularity in India, making him one of the few international artists to have achieved mainstream crossover success with an Indian collaboration.

In an interview to a news agency in 2018, he reflected on his previous performances in the country. “The kind of love and affection that I received was overwhelming. The people of India are really warm. I really enjoyed performing in front of such a huge and welcoming audience,” he had said.

Tickets for the shows will go live at 12 PM (noon) on October 25. The concerts are being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, promising two electrifying nights filled with Pitbull’s signature energy and chart-topping hits.