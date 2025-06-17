Pooja Banerjee on becoming mom for second time: My daughter Sana is very protective of her baby brother

On June 7, actor Pooja Banerjii welcomed her second baby- a baby boy. Sharing her excitement on becoming a mom for the second time, Pooja tells us that the experience was both familiar and entirely different from her first pregnancy. “Second time, I think hands were full in a different way,” she says. Pooja Banerjee on becoming mom for second time

“With the first pregnancy, I was so busy with work that I was focused on not getting stressed or anxious—just staying calm. But this time, I was travelling constantly. I’ve been to more than 11 cities during this pregnancy, and for one and a half months, I was in South Africa,” she shares, adding, “Even my gynaecologist was surprised and jokingly pointed the same out that my medical reports came from multiple cities.”

Despite the whirlwind, Pooja felt mentally more prepared. “Once you’ve gone through it, you know what it’s going to be like,” shares the 33-year-old actor. Her second child was delivered via C-section, just like her first. “There were health considerations,” she explains, adding, “Because of a previous inguinal hernia surgery and already having had one C-section, trying for a normal delivery wasn’t advisable. The chances were only around 25%.”

This time, however, there was another eager participant in the journey—her daughter, who was waiting to become an elder sister. “At first, Sana (3) would say no when I told her a baby was coming. She’s very possessive of me, just like any child would be with their mother. But in my third trimester, she began to notice the changes. She’d kiss my belly and say, ‘Hi baby.’ She was so excited to be an elder sister.”

Asked how Sana is adjusting to the baby, Pooja says, “Every time the baby cries, Sana comes running and says, ‘Baby is crying!’, ‘Can I touch baby’s fingers?’ She even tells people to lower their voices because the baby is sleeping. It’s heart-warming to see her in the role of an elder sister. She even told me she wants to sleep with him in the cot.”

Seeing her daughter take on this new role with such affection was touching, but the journey wasn’t without its emotional complexities. “The most difficult part was not being able to give my firstborn the time and attention she was used to,” Pooja admits. “She missed swimming, dancing, and all those little moments we used to share. I felt guilty at times.”

She continues, “You think you know what to expect, but every child is different. Just because I’d done it once didn’t mean the second time would be the same. Feeding, sleep patterns—everything varies.” Interestingly, despite having a daughter and now a son, Pooja’s maternal instincts didn’t predict either correctly. “Everyone thought it would be a boy, but I was convinced it was a girl. The same thing happened with my daughter—I thought she was a boy. My instincts were completely off both times,” she laughs.

“It’s not an easy journey. But I willingly signed up for this. I wanted to have children. That’s why I took a break from work for a year—to focus on my health and my family,” she says, emphasizing that stepping back from work was a conscious decision. “I didn’t want the hassle of work during this time. Especially in television—it’s so demanding. You can’t expect producers to adjust because of your personal choices.”

Pooja has used this time productively, investing in ventures beyond acting. “I’ve got properties I run on Airbnb. I’ve started a studio and a production house in Delhi. I was working around the clock before my delivery so everything would run smoothly during my postpartum period,” she shares.

While she plans to return to acting eventually, it won’t be immediate. “It’ll take at least six to six-and-a-half months. Right now, both kids need me, especially with one being a new-born. I want to have my own name, my own money. That doesn’t necessarily mean just acting. I’ve planned other sources of income. I want to be there for my kids and still be independent.”

Wrapping up, Pooja offers a light-hearted insight into the baby-naming process. “Sandeep had the naming rights for the first one—he called dibs when Sana was born—so I get to choose this time,” she chuckles, adding, “But it will always be a team effort where both of us are on the same page.”