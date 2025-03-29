Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee announces her second pregnancy with maternity photoshoot. See pics

Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee is over the moon as she prepares to welcome her second child. The actor and her husband-swimmer Sandeep Sejwal are thrilled to expand their family. Also read: Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcome baby girl, her brother Neil Banerjee confirms Pooja got married to Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. She welcomed her first child, a daughter Sana in 2022.

Pooja Banerjee announces second pregnancy

On Friday, Pooja took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers while sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The actor, who became a mother for the first time in 2022 with daughter Sana, posted pictures where she is seen cradling her baby bump.

Pooja posted the pictures with the caption, which read, “@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon…". Along with that, she added several evil eye emojis.

Fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded the comment section with warm wishes and congratulatory messages, showering Pooja with love and best wishes for this new chapter.

Replying to the post, actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Congratulations.” Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who welcomed a baby boy last year, added, “Yayy congratulationsss.”

Actor Karan Singh Grover shared, “Woah!!!!! Congratulations” while Gurdip Punjj shared “Yay congratulations”.

In the images, Pooja stunned in a sleek, silver body-hugging gown with a dramatic trail. She opted for a minimalist approach, forgoing jewelry and instead highlighting her natural glow with subtle makeup. Her loose, flowing locks added a touch of sophistication to the overall ensemble.

Pooja Banerjee’s family is growing

Pooja got married to Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. She welcomed her first child, a daughter Sana in 2022. The actor revealed that she and her husband always dreamed of having two children and are thrilled to see it come true. Speaking to ETimes, she shared that, just like her first pregnancy, she is staying calm and not worrying about unnecessary things. “One thing that is different this time is that Sandeep is able to spend more time with me. He has been a great support," she said.

She added, “I am in a great space currently and spending this time meditating, swimming and doing things I like. During my first pregnancy, I was working till I was due, but this time, I decided to take it easy".