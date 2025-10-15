Pooja Hegde on : People haven't fallen out of love with the theatrical experience, they just need a reason to go back

2025 is turning out to be fruitful for Pooja Hegde. Her performance in Retro opposite Suriya fetched her good reviews, while her special appearance in Rajinikanth’s Coolie too garnered appreciation, apart from big box office numbers. Pooja Hegde

Today, amid the unpredictable times where big names can’t guarantee a hit, Pooja feels the industry needs to step up. “Yes, it’s definitely more unpredictable than before. But I also think people haven’t fallen out of love with the big-screen experience - they just need a reason to go back. The emotion, scale, and that sense of community is something you can’t really feel sitting at home. When a film promises an experience - whether it’s the story, the music, or just that larger-than-life magic - audiences will show up. Theatres will always have their place; we just have to keep giving them something worth stepping out for,” she explains.

Pooja’s upcoming lineup includes Jana Nayagan with Vijay, and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. Since we mention star-led vehicles before, does a major name as a male co-star influence Pooja’s decision to do a film? “No it doesn’t,” says the actor, who recently turned a year older on October 13.

She shares that the day was spent with her family. “I have been travelling between Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, and got to be home after a long time on my birthday!,” she adds.