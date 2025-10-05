Rajinikanth takes a spiritual break in Rishikesh, eats food from pattal on a roadside. See pics

Superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break from his acting commitments and embarked on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas with a few of his close friends. Several pictures of the actor living a simple life away from the glitz of stardom, including one where he is seen eating food served on a pattal by the roadside, have surfaced on social media. Rajinikanth's images from the trip are earning admiration and love from fans.

Rajinikanth takes a spiritual break

On Saturday, Rajinikanth went to Swami Dayananda Ashram, Rishikesh, and paid tribute to Swami Dayananda. He also devoted time to meditation along the banks of the Ganga and took part in the Ganga Aarti. According to Amar Ujala, the actor went to Dwarahat on Sunday.

Several images from his trip have surfaced on social media. The images are earning admiration and love from fans.

One picture shows Rajinikanth dressed in simple white clothes, eating food served on disposable leaf plates (pattal) placed on a stone surface by the roadside. In the background, one can see a car is parked, with the hilly backdrop.

Other pictures capture him conversing with a group of men, seemingly at the ashram, while another shows him alongside a priest, offering his respects.

Many social media users praised the actor for remaining humble and grounded, appreciating his down-to-earth nature.

One wrote, “He is something different....... Simply amazing”, with another sharing, “He

@rajinikanth always inspires. So humble and down to earth personality.”

“Super Star & Simple Star,” one wrote. One post read, “Rajinikanth's simplicity is truly remarkable. This photo, which has gone viral on social media, is said to be from a religious pilgrimage he's currently on. While today’s top actors spend millions on plastic surgery, hair patches, and stylish appearances, Rajinikanth doesn’t rely on any of these things.”

“Superstar’s Simplicity,” shared another fan.

About Rajinikanth’s latest work

In 2024, Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam. The same year, he played a trigger-friendly cop in TJ Gnanavel’s film Vettaiyan with Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati as his co-stars. Both films received lukewarm reviews.

This year, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, Aamir Khan and others. He is now shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. Recently, Rajinikanth confirmed that a film with Kamal Haasan is in the works, mentioning that the director has not yet been decided.