Pooja Hegde to star alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s new film; fans comment ‘Itna ghatiya movie title’

According to recent reports Pooja Hegde has officially been cast alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s next film, dispelling earlier reports that South star Sreeleela, known for Guntur Kaaram and Bhagavanth Kesari, would be making her Bollywood debut in the project. Insiders confirm Pooja as the lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Varun. When asked about the news, Pooja shared with ToI, “I have a bunch of announcements coming. I just let the production house announce it. Going ahead, you are going to see me in different roles. This year, I decided to take a step back, watch my entire filmography, and decide what I want to do next.” Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan

Instead of debating whether she was the right choice for the film, netizens took a different approach. Claims have emerged suggesting that the new movie may be titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and netizens were not impressed, to say the least. “Itna ghatiya movie title omg 😭,” said one unimpressed user on Reddit. Another fan expressed agreement by saying, “Why do so many romcom movie titles these days sound like they belong to low-budget, cheesy films?” Another user commented, “Ticket counter par jaake kya bolna hai ? its really great we have online booking else i don't think anyone would come and said this title.” One more comment was, “Isse vahiyat title nhi mila inko.”

Many also noticed the connect between the name of the film and the director. One fan hilariously made the connection saying, “The title is from Biwi no 1 song featuring Susmita Sen and Salman Khan.” The song, Ishq Sona Hai was by artists Hema Sardesai and Shankar Mahadevan, and features in David's 1999 rom-com Biwi No.1. Other fans flocked to agree saying, “Apni he picture ke gaane ki lyrics ko apni new picture ka title bana dala, aur varun dhawan ki life kardi jhingalala.”

Reports claim that the film will be release in October 2025.