Poonam Dhillon: Would like Arshad to undo any hurt caused by 'joker' comment about Prabhas' character in Kalki

Confirming that she received a letter from Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, president of Movie Artiste Association (MAA) that highlighted the hurt inflicted by actor Arshad Warsi’s recent comments about Kalki 2898AD, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) president Poonam Dhillon says she will write to the latter for a response. Poonam Dhillon has confirmed that she will write to Arshad Warsi regarding his comment.

“It is definitely something that has created a bit of unpleasantness, especially in the Telugu industry. We are also writing to Arshad Warsi and taking his feedback on that,” Dhillon tells us.

Emphasising on the need for film industries to stay united, Dhillon insists that Warsi didn’t target Prabhas in his comments. “While I do believe that he may not have said it against Prabhas; it may be against the character in the film, I would still like him to clarify and if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artistes of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry,” says the veteran actor, adding, “Prabhas is one of the most decent, nice, respected people of the industry and I am sure it was not meant to hurt him as a person.”

Determined to settle this issue, Dhillon adds that all industries constitute one larger body of entertainment and that the episode should not be allowed to create a rift. “We will let Arshad clarify his stand because I cannot speak for him. I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved,” says Dhillon, who is also expected to respond to Manchu’s letter.

What Vishnu Manchu wrote in the letter

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, President of the Telugu film body Movie Artiste Association, wrote a letter to Poonam Dhillon on Friday, excerpts from which read: “Mr Warsi’s comment has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans. It unfortunately has created unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers. We request that Mr Arshad Warsi be advised to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. It is essential that we maintain the dignity and respect that each of our colleagues deserve.”

The new: Comments and no comments

On Saturday, reacting to Warsi’s comments, Kalki 2898AD director Nag Ashwin replied to a fan on X, urging them not to engage in “north-south or bolly vs tolly”. “Let’s not go backwards... eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry.. Arshad saab should have chosen his words better.. but it’s ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2 (sic)."

After Prabhas and Kalki fans stormed the comments of his posts on Instagram to troll and abuse the actor, Warsi disabled the comments on an Independence Day picture that he posted with his family.

The old: What Arshad Warsi said

“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyon karte ho aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata,” the actor told podcaster Samdish Bhatia in an interview recently.