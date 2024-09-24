Pratibha Ranta reacts to Laapataa Ladies going for Oscars: Not just internationally, the film got attention in India too

Pratibha Ranta is excited ever since the announcement came through about her film Laapataa Ladies going to the Oscars as India's official entry for Oscars 2025. Pratibha Ranta as Jaya from the film.

Talking to us, she exclaims, "One thing that definitely will connect with people everywhere is the emotions of our film. They will be amplified a lot since it is going to the Oscars."

Does she see her career getting a boost due to the news? The 23-year-old adds, "The celebrations have not been stopping since Laapataa Ladies released, something or the other keeps happening. It is just a beautiful feeling every time."

Laapataa Ladies, upon it's release theatrically, was slow at the box office, but became immensely popular once it dropped on a streaming platform. However, in many cases, smaller films go unnoticed until it is noticed internationally. Does Ranta agree? "It is not about recognition. India mein bhi jab yeh film release hui thi toh sab logon ko realise ho gaya tha that we have a good film. It was out for everyone to see, the kind of impact it created, so actually mein humein recognition mila. Also, my entire life changed. I used to give auditions, now things are different. I didn't imagine all this will come my way. National Award bhi mile toh mujhe utni hi khushi hoti, toh national validation bhi achhi mil rahi hai," she admits.

Though things worked out eventually for her, the actor played a role in a film which was far removed from a conventional acting debut. But Ranta was sure that a non-masala debut would work, "As an outsider, you cannot get many opportunities to choose from, ki 'mujhe yeh karna hai, voh karna hai' I was lucky enough that I got a film backed by Aamir Khan's production house. I just had to be a part of it. After giving my audition, my call karti rehti thi har chaar din mein, ki Kiran Rao ma'am ko mera audition kitna achha laga. I knew I would have to face challenges to play such a role. It was a very different character, unlike me. But it is something every actor wants to explore."