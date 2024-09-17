Happy Birthday PM Modi: When the Prime Minister came together with all of Bollywood for an iconic selfie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 today. The duty-bound PM will be taking forward the tradition of giving back to the country for this year's birthday as well, following suit from the precedent set over the past few years. He will be inaugurating 26 lakh houses in Bhubaneshwar's Gadakana in Odisha, built under the PM Awas Yojana. This will be followed by a short trip to the Gadakana slum to interact with the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. Finally, the Prime Minister will be heading to the Janata Maidan to launch the Subhadra Yojana. Throwback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie with Bollywood stars, in 2019(Photo: Instagram/narendramodi)

As wishes pour in for the PM from across all sectors of public figures, today marks an opportune time to revisit an iconic moment from 2019 when the man of the hour brought together several Bollywood heavyweights under the same roof. Though the night was made up of several keynote conversations, the one moment that still lives on in the minds of Bollywood buffs is when the Prime Minister stood front and centre flanked by some of the biggest names from the industry. This is India's version of the iconic Oscars selfie taken by Ellen DeGeneres, if you will.

The selfie in question was taken by Ranveer Singh. Behind the PM, stood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Rohit Shetty. Also present in the selfie are Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and producer Karan Johar.

Though Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan didn't make it to the selfie, they have a separate picture with the Prime Minister from the same night, making for quite the powerful shot. SRK's caption under the picture also reveals how the actor had discussions about a potential ‘university of cinema’ with the PM.

Another picture that truly stands out from the event is that of Ranveer and PM Modi. While others like Karan, Varun and Rohit maintained a formal distance from the PM in their solo shots, Ranveer went straight in for a hug which he even described as "jadoo ki jhappi".

We wish PM Modi a very happy birthday!