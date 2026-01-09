Priyadarshan congratulates disciple Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar; latter responds: ‘When I was a nobody…’

Apart from getting rave reviews and taking the internet by storm, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has made a record-breaking collection at the box office by pulling crowds to theatres. Within a month of release, the spy action thriller has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India of all time. Not just audiences but even celebrities have lauded Aditya, his film and the majestic star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Well, the director has now received a congratulatory message from someone special — Aditya’s mentor and filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Along with an old picture of them on set, Priyadarshan penned a sweet note congratulating Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar . The post read, “There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2.” Responding to the same, Aditya shared, “My Dearest Priyan Sir… this means more to me than I can ever put into words!! You believed in me when I was a nobody, and when all I had was conviction and a few written pages. You treated me like an equal, and gave me something far more precious than just work - dignity, trust, and love…”

The Dhurandhar director went on to add, “In an industry where I often learnt what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do, not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being. From writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to standing here today, every step carries your imprint. I will forever be your student first. Thank you for everything, Sir. This success is as much yours as it is mine. 🙏❤️.”

In the comment section below, a fan gushed, “Legend appreciating another legend 🔥,” whereas another social media user requested, “Sir kindly do some work with Akshaye Khanna please . I loved him the most in hungama hulchul etc … take Rahul Khanna also.”

Movie-lovers are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19. The Ranveer and Akshaye-starrer is set to clash with Rocking Star Yash’s film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.