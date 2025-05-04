Punjabi beats meet K-Pop : Diljit Dosanjh all set to collaborate with K-pop sensation Jackson Wang in new song BUCK

When two global music icons from different worlds come together, the result is bound to be nothing short of magical. Enter BUCK — a powerhouse single bringing together K-pop sensation Jackson Wang (previously part of GOT7) and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The track is set to release on May 9, 2025, and it’s already making waves before even hitting streaming platforms. Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang

This fusion is more than just a genre experiment; it’s a cultural crossover between two of Asia’s most influential music industries — South Korea’s polished K-pop scene and Punjab’s vibrant, emotionally charged soundscape. Jackson and Diljit, both known for pushing creative boundaries, are the perfect duo to bring this moment to life.

Who are the artists?

Diljit, who recently made history with his performance at Coachella and a series of sold-out global tours, is at the peak of his prowess. His mix of Punjabi folk and modern beats has won hearts worldwide. On the other hand, Jackson, raised in Hong Kong and a member of K-pop band GOT7, is a celebrated solo artist who’s no stranger to global stages. With hits like 100 Ways and Blow, Jackson is known for his dynamic blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, as well as his striking stage presence. To top it all off, Jackson is slated to arrive in Mumbai on May 10, just a day after the release, to promote the track — a move that has already ignited excitement among Indian fans.

With BUCK, listeners can expect an explosive track filled with swagger and serious soul. Whether you’re a K-pop stan or a Punjabi music loyalist, this collaboration is proof that when two global powerhouses collide, the result is nothing short of iconic.