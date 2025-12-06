‘Qubool hai se saat phere tak’: Sara Khan shares new wedding pics with Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri’s son Krish Pathak

Indian actor Sara Khan got her dream wedding on National television back in 2010. As a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 4 , Sara got married to her boyfriend Ali Merchant in an Islamic wedding ceremony. But two months later, after coming out of the BB house, they got divorced. Ali later claimed that he married Sara for publicity. Well, in October this year, Sara got married again. She said ‘I do’ to actor Krish Pathak in a court marriage ceremony. Krish is the son of actor Sunil Lahri, well-known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Today, Sara tied the knot with Krish by Hindu and Muslim rituals.

Sharing pictures from their Hindu and Muslim weddings on her official social media handle, Sara Khan wrote: “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes ❤️ #KriSa.” For her Muslim wedding, Sara opted for an ivory ensemble whereas for her Hindu rituals the bride wore a red lehenga with heavy embroidery. Soon after this post was shared, many celebrities and netizens showered love in the comment section below. Actor Anita Hassanandani wrote: “Congratulations 🥂,” whereas fellow TV star Shraddha Arya shared, “Many Congratulations Love ❤️.”

Back in October this year, announcing her court marriage to Krish, Sara had shared, “Sealed Together ♾️ Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love.. The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak ,the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.”

Well, we wish Sara and Krish all the happiness as they embark on this beautiful chapter of their lives.