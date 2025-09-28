Raashii Khanna: Kanjak was my favourite ritual of Navratri as a child

As Navratri celebrations light up the country, Raashii Khanna finds herself immersed in the energy and memories that have always made the festival special for her. “Navratri carries a purity in the air that always brings me closer to God,” she says, adding, “At my nani’s house, we would sow seeds of jawar, light a lamp that stayed through all nine nights, and gather every evening for songs and bhajans. It always filled the home with divine energy.” Actor Raashii Khanna

For Raashii, the rituals of kanjak puja remain the heart of the festival. “As children, we would go from home to home on Ashtami and Navami, where our feet were washed and we were treated with halwa and puri. I remember feeling so special, almost like a little goddess,” she recalls. “Now, I perform the same ritual for young girls at home. Watching them feel that joy is a beautiful full circle for me.” Even though work commitments don’t allow her to follow strict fasting anymore, she maintains the sanctity of the nine days.

“Earlier, I would fast on fruits and milk, but with shoots it’s not always possible. What hasn’t changed is that at home we completely avoid non-vegetarian food. These days feel powerful, and it’s the best time to connect with Maa Durga,” explains the 34-year-old. Her memories of her grandmother continue to influence how she marks the festival today. “On Navami, my nani would always wear a red sari with a big bindi. That image of her is etched in my mind,” says Khanna. “I don’t replicate it because it was her tradition, but I do wear saris during Navratri, especially when we go to the mandir or welcome the kanjaks.”

One of her most treasured experiences came when she performed the ritual with her infant niece. “She was just three months old, and I held her in my lap to wash her tiny feet with rose water and honey. It instantly transported me back to my own childhood, when I was celebrated in the same way,” she shares.

“That’s what makes Navratri so beautiful—it’s festive, spiritual, and deeply uniting,” she signs off.