Exclusive| Raashii Khanna comes on board opposite Farhan Akhtar in 120 Bahadur

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur is well on track for it's November release this year. And now HT City has exclusively learnt that the film's search for a pivotal character has ended with Raashii Khanna. Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna

A source tells us that the actor has boarded the film and will be seen alongside Farhan. “Raashii has proved herself with The Sabarmati Report and Yodha, two completely different films and characters. The makers of 120 Bahadur felt that she would be able to hold her ground in a story which is so patriotic and hard-hitting, and bring added depth,” we learn. More details about what Raashii will play are being kept under wraps for now.

120 Bahadur revolves around the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo China war. Farhan will step into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for his country. Farhan had earlier shared with HT City that he went back to Ladakh to shoot a full-fledged film, 20 years after last filming Lakshya with Hrithik Roshan.