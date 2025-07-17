Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur ropes in team behind The Witcher, House of the Dragon for war scenes in snow | Exclusive

The upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, is attempting to bring to life one of the lesser-known chapters of Indian military history - the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War. In a bid to recreate the battle authentically and still on the largest scale possible, the makers of the film have now brought in Snow Business, the world’s leading artificial snow company, which has worked on some of the biggest projects in Hollywood and beyond. Farhan Akhtar-starrer 120 Bahadur is based on the Battle of Rezang La.

120 Bahadur brings in Snow Business

120 Bahadur tells the story of 120 soldiers from the Indian Army's 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against an entire battalion of the Chinese Army in 1962, which reportedly had 3000 soldiers. The battle was fought at Rezang La Pass, nestled among the snowy peaks of Ladakh, 16000 feet above sea level. While it was impossible to shoot at the actual location, the makers wanted to recreate the brutal winter backdrop with authenticity.

For this, Snow Business was brought in. The company has, in the past, worked on films like Gladiator, the Harry Potter franchise, Wonder Woman 1984, and the X-Men series, apart from successful and acclaimed TV shows like House of the Dragon and The Witcher. The vast snow-covered landscapes, which are critical to the storytelling, will be crafted to perfection by the same global team trusted by Hollywood’s biggest productions. The film's shoot is taking place in Ladakh, with the artificial snow adding to the real location. Interestingly, Farhan had shot Lakshya in Ladakh, but as a director.

All about 120 Bahadur

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is set to release in theatres on 21 November this year. The film's teaser will be out in the first week of August.