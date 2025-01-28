Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raashii Khanna on choosing content-driven films: I do love commercial films but…

ByYashika Mathur
Jan 28, 2025 05:44 PM IST

Raashii Khanna, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, talks about leaning towards content-centric projects, without compromising commercial opportunities

Actor Raashii Khanna, who has been alternating between Hindi and South cinema, feels that it’s important to do films that can help her grow. The actor, who recently starred in The Sabarmati Report (2024), shares, “I’ve been doing films in the South for very long. But if I’m doing the same thing in Hindi [cinema], it won’t excite me anymore.”

Raashii Khanna was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.
Raashii Khanna was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

As someone who did several Tamil and Telugu masala entertainers for almost a decade, she’s now leaning towards more content-driven projects. “I do love commercial films. But there is a time to do that and I have always wanted to grow as an actor. And content-driven films are the only films where you can grow as an actor,” Raashii shares.

Although Raashii made her debut in 2013 with the Hindi film Madras Cafe, she gradually transitioned into doing South cinema “because she wasn’t getting anything good in Hindi.”

Also Read: Raashii Khanna: I want to explore gender fluid fashion

In 2022, however, she returned to the Hindi industry with the psychological crime series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

Has her recent choice, to focus more on content-centric work, impacted the roles she is offered in the South? “Everyone has been like, ‘Oh wow, we didn’t know this side of you existed. We are so happy and we’re so proud’. So, they’ve been very accepting and it hasn’t taken away my commercial opportunities here. Even, Telusu Kada, which is my upcoming project, is an out-and-out commercial film,” she wraps up.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On