Raashii Khanna on choosing content-driven films: I do love commercial films but…

Actor Raashii Khanna, who has been alternating between Hindi and South cinema, feels that it’s important to do films that can help her grow. The actor, who recently starred in The Sabarmati Report (2024), shares, “I’ve been doing films in the South for very long. But if I’m doing the same thing in Hindi [cinema], it won’t excite me anymore.” Raashii Khanna was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

As someone who did several Tamil and Telugu masala entertainers for almost a decade, she’s now leaning towards more content-driven projects. “I do love commercial films. But there is a time to do that and I have always wanted to grow as an actor. And content-driven films are the only films where you can grow as an actor,” Raashii shares.

Although Raashii made her debut in 2013 with the Hindi film Madras Cafe, she gradually transitioned into doing South cinema “because she wasn’t getting anything good in Hindi.”

In 2022, however, she returned to the Hindi industry with the psychological crime series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn.

Has her recent choice, to focus more on content-centric work, impacted the roles she is offered in the South? “Everyone has been like, ‘Oh wow, we didn’t know this side of you existed. We are so happy and we’re so proud’. So, they’ve been very accepting and it hasn’t taken away my commercial opportunities here. Even, Telusu Kada, which is my upcoming project, is an out-and-out commercial film,” she wraps up.