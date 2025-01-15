Raashii Khanna: I want to explore gender fluid fashion

Actor Raashii Khanna is known for her unconventional choices, both in films and fashion, and she embraces them unapologetically. The 34-year-old, who has worked in the film industry for over a decade, candidly asserts that she has never been one to follow fashion trends. Raashii Khanna talks about the fashion she connect with.

“I don’t care if someone comes and tells me, ‘Oh, this is the trend’. I’ll do what I like, I’ll do what I want, and I don’t want to follow anything. That’s what fashion is for me. I’ll do whatever works on my body,” she says while admitting she doesn’t “even know what trends are going on”. “If you ask me what are the trends for 2024, I’ll not know it. I don’t follow it. I do what I like,” says Khanna.

Curious to experiment with gender-fluid fashion

Raashii Khanna in a velvet cape shirt featuring intricate embellishments by Chique Studio, paired with a leather micro skirt.

The actor, whose go-to hack to elevate her look is to focus on jewellery and jackets, shares that there is one particular branch of fashion she is keen on exploring. “The area of fashion I want to explore is gender fluid fashion, like clothing that transcends gender roles. And there are so many designers who are creating pieces that can be worn by anyone, regardless of their gender identity,” she says.

As someone who favours muted colours, Khanna prefers to keep things understated rather than experiment with complex patterns. She explains, “I like to wear solid colours. That’s just my style. I like to elevate my look with accessories rather than opting for styles such as print on print because I don’t understand it. ”

Raashii Khanna cuts an elegant figure in a pink lehenga and pearl embellished full-sleeved blouse by Shivani Macharla.

“I am shy and private”

In a candid admission, Khanna reveals her love for loose outfits and comfort clothing, especially her pyjamas. “I do love (wearing) colors, but prefer white, black and gray. I’m shy and private and I keep to myself and these colours, as it doesn’t bring in too much attention,” says the actor, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

“We anyways end up wearing a lot of colours onscreen or otherwise. If you see my Instagram pictures, you’ll see me wearing all sorts of colours including purples, pinks, and greens. So, when I’m in my comfort space, I like wearing grays, blacks or whites,” she adds.

Bold and beautiful, the actor exudes vibrant charm in this hand-painted lehenga

Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

For Khanna, Hollywood actor Sarah Jessica Parker is the perfect example of style and confidence.

“Anything she wears, there's so much confidence she exudes and everything looks lovely on her. I's inspired by her style and sense of confidence,” she says adding she tries to incorporating the same attitude in her personal style.

“I have realised that the thing about fashion is that no matter what you wear, if you don’t have the confidence to carry it then nothing works and if you have the confidence then everything works. So more than my fashion, I think I have evolved as a person. I have grown much more confident in my fashion choices,” she ends.

Credits:

Creative director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Vijit Gupta

Stylist: Shara Ashraf and Sameer Katariya

Makeup: Shefali Sharma

Hair: Seema

Location: The Resort, Malad