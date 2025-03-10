‘Rab ne bana di jodi’: Virat Kohli runs to hug Anushka Sharma after India's Champions Trophy win; watch

The entire country celebrated last night when Team India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This was our third ICC Champions Trophy title, which made the celebration all the more special and memorable. It was no less than a delight for fans to witness Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma break into dandiya with wickets on the field, smiling ear to ear. Apart from this fun celebration on ground, there were several moments between Virat and his actor wife Anushka Sharma which made netizens go aww. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating Team India's victory

In one viral clip, Virat Kohli had his arm around Anushka Sharma as they stood on the field, lost in conversation. Full of joy with the victory, the cricketer then started hitting thumkas making his wife smile. Right before this, the cameras caught a beautiful moment where Virat ran up the stands, straight into Anushka’s arms, to hug her after Team India won the match. This viral video from last night has now taken social media by storm, with many calling the couple a match made in heaven, which was coincidentally the title of Anushka’s Bollywood debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

Under the comment section of Virat and Anushka’s endearing video, one internet user gushed, “Rab ne bana di jodi truly. Such a beautiful couple,” whereas another netizen claimed, “virat actually appears to be a lot cuter when he is around her ,blud be losing his complete mind and reaching to her leaving everything❤️😂. anyways congrats to the champion!” A comment read, “I am parasocial about very few celeb relationships but istg if something goes wrong with these two, I'll stop believing in love,” whereas another fan pointed out, “Virat loses his tough Delhi wala launda vibes when around Anushka..!! Its sort of wholesome..”

Well, triumph becomes all the more special when your loved ones are with you. Many congratulations to the team, who have once again made the country proud!