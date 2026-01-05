Radhika Apte on the rise of toxic characters in Bollywood: I'm sick of power and control being called love

The rise of toxic, alpha characters on the big screen in Hindi cinema has been a topic of discussion since films like Animal (2023), and more recently Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Tere Ishk Mein (2025) have done well at the box office. In her recent film Saali Mohabbat, actor Radhika Apte also played a character who commits a murder as her husband cheats on her. However, the actor insists that such acts should not be glorified and seen as acts of passionate love.

“That's the problem. I don't think that in the film, what happens is something happening out of passionate love. It's happening because of accumulated acute injustice and treatment of her. I don't like to glorify that as some passionate love for the partner or anybody else in the world. This is where we go wrong on how we view it. It's clearly happening from being treated badly over and over again,” Radhika Apte says.

The actor adds, “In our culture, these acts are mistaken as love, we call it love. But it's not really love when we have to compromise our happiness repeatedly to please somebody. You can't call it love. I don't agree with the notion.”