Radhikka Madan: I honestly feel no pressure of my fashion being dissected or dressing up

“It took time for me to figure out what fashion meant to me. Earlier, in the initial days of my career, it used to be about how people wanted to perceive me. I was too young and raw. I didn't grow up in this industry, I come from outside, so I didn't know the concept of stylists and what not! Initially, my approach was more like how does the team want to see me, I was lost, I would be like 'okay, if you see me this way, I will wear this' Over the years, this externalisation has gone internal. Now I think 'what do I feel like wearing, how do I want to see myself', it's not related to trends.” OUTFIT: Kasturi Kundal FASHION JEWELLERY: Soni Sapphire

OUTFIT: KAZO Actor Radhikka Madan channels an it girl vibe in a tube denim dress. The outfit edges up clean lines with stud detailing, complementing her loose waves and bright lip

“I honestly feel no pressure of my fashion being dissected or dressing up because fans would want to copy my style. If there's something I would want people to see, it's the authenticity. They should find themselves, and wear whatever makes them comfortable. If it inspires them to be more authentic, that's my goal, rather than 'hey, please wear what I am wearing'. I wouldn't want them to copy.”

OUTFIT: LIZ PAUL JEWELLERY: SONI SAPPHIRE BAG: 3.10 BY GUGGI

“I have always been a Kareena Kapoor fan. As a kid, I would lookup to her style. I have seen her dressed up like the queen, or in her salwar kameez- I would get inspired by her authenticity. She can pull off anything and be anything she wants. I want to be the same.”

OUTFIT: IVORY ROSE FASHION JEWELLERY: SONI SAPPHIRE Radhikka is beach-ready in a sculpted halter crop top, paired with a draped, high-waisted skirt. A teardrop necklace completes the mermaid core look

CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND STYLIST: SAMEER KATARIYA

TALENT COORDINATOR: RISHABH SURI

MAKEUP: POMPY HANS

HAIR: DAKSH NIDHI

PHOTOGRAPHER: TEJAS NERURKAR

CAR: LUXORIDES

LOCATION: COURTYARD MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ANDHERI (E)