Radhikka Madan: I honestly feel no pressure of my fashion being dissected or dressing up

In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Radhikka Madan gets talking about her fashion idol and setting fashion goals.
“It took time for me to figure out what fashion meant to me. Earlier, in the initial days of my career, it used to be about how people wanted to perceive me. I was too young and raw. I didn't grow up in this industry, I come from outside, so I didn't know the concept of stylists and what not! Initially, my approach was more like how does the team want to see me, I was lost, I would be like 'okay, if you see me this way, I will wear this' Over the years, this externalisation has gone internal. Now I think 'what do I feel like wearing, how do I want to see myself', it's not related to trends.”
“I honestly feel no pressure of my fashion being dissected or dressing up because fans would want to copy my style. If there's something I would want people to see, it's the authenticity. They should find themselves, and wear whatever makes them comfortable. If it inspires them to be more authentic, that's my goal, rather than 'hey, please wear what I am wearing'. I wouldn't want them to copy.”
“I have always been a Kareena Kapoor fan. As a kid, I would lookup to her style. I have seen her dressed up like the queen, or in her salwar kameez- I would get inspired by her authenticity. She can pull off anything and be anything she wants. I want to be the same.”
CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND STYLIST: SAMEER KATARIYA
TALENT COORDINATOR: RISHABH SURI
MAKEUP: POMPY HANS
HAIR: DAKSH NIDHI
PHOTOGRAPHER: TEJAS NERURKAR
CAR: LUXORIDES
LOCATION: COURTYARD MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ANDHERI (E)