Ragini Shinde’s rejection from the Top 15 shocks Indian Idol fans and Badshah!

Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed singing reality show, Indian Idol 15, announced its Top 15 contestants last weekend. In a true shocker, contestant Ragini Shinde, the 15-year-old from Aurangabad, who impressed the judges with her beautiful voice and touching story, has been left out of the Top 15. It's not just the fans who are upset but even the show’s judge, Badshah, can't believe it. Badshah, who had given the Theatre Round a miss, was very surprised to see that Ragini was not amongst the chosen Top 15 in the Grand Musical Explosion. Speaking to his fellow Judges, Badshah expresses his confusion about Ragini, saying, “Ek aisa contestant tha, jisne humein chhoda nahi, humare zehen ko nahi chhoda uske performance ne aur woh hai Ragini”. Ragini Shinde has been excluded from the top 15 in Indian Idol 15.

Ragini's journey to Indian Idol was nothing short of heroic. As a 3-year-old, she saved her brother from the grips of thalassemia through a life-saving bone marrow transplant, proving herself to be a fighter. While most children her age enjoy the perks of being an innocent toddler, Ragini was busy giving her all to save her sibling. Her audition was one for the ages; singing Asha Bhosle's iconic track 'Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai'. Her pure vocals and fearless choice of song left the judges in awe. Both Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal couldn't stop praising her talent, with Shreya even pointing out that her choice of song showed maturity far beyond her years. But it was Badshah, who couldn't contain his admiration during the auditions and had stated, “Agar Aashirwad ka koi face hota toh I think Ragini hoti.’”

Yet, despite all this, Ragini’s name wasn’t called out when the Top 15 were announced in the Theatre Round, making it a decision that has sparked outrage across social media, with fans and even Badshah questioning the show's choices. The rapper-turned-judge voiced his frustration, admitting he couldn't comprehend how someone so talented, with such a heartwarming story, could be overlooked.

Is this the end of Ragini’s Indian Idol journey, or will the makers, along with the support of her fans and Badshah, give her a second chance? Will the rapper use his influence to bring Ragini back into the competition?

