Raj Nidimoru’s wife breaks silence after cosy photo with Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes viral: ‘I send blessings…’

Just when you thought the internet might take a breather from wild celebrity speculation, it throws a new twist into the mix. This time, it's about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. Rumours of a brewing romance between the two have been swirling ever since a cosy picture of them surfaced online — and now, a cryptic Instagram story from Raj’s wife, Shhyamali De, has added even more fuel to the fire. Raj Nidimoru’s wife breaks silence after cosy photo with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

You know how sometimes a rumour takes on a life of its own, to the point where it feels like the only thing left to do is drop a statement denying it? Well, this might be one of those times. So far, no official word from Samantha or Raj. But the gossip mill is on overdrive.

The cryptic note

Yesterday when Samantha posted a carousel of pictures with her castmates on set, one caught the eye of netizens — this one featuring Samantha leaning on Raj's shoulder during a flight. The picture set off the rumour mill and one the same day, Shhyamali De took to Instagram with a message that had the internet doing double-takes.

“I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today,” she wrote. No names were dropped, no shade directly thrown — but the timing raises some questions. And while some fans were quick to call the picture a harmless moment between colleagues, others jumped headfirst into speculation-ville.

Shhyamali De took to Instagram stories

Meanwhile, back at home..

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De tied the knot in 2015 and share a daughter together. According to NDTV, Shhyamali is a psychology graduate turned filmmaker, she’s worked as an assistant director with big names like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Her resume also includes scriptwriting and creative consulting on films like Rang De Basanti (2006) and Omkara (2006).

So, what does her cryptic post really mean? Is it just a well-worded message of peace, or a silent nod to everything playing out online?