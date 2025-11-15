Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha welcome baby girl, Farah Khan shares unseen pics from baby shower

The tender announcement read:“We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed Parents – Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” The caption of their heartwarming post said, “🙏❤️ The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

One of Bollywood’s favourite duo, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, are celebrating a sweeter milestone than any this year. The couple, who mark their fourth wedding anniversary today (November 15) just announced the arrival of their first child — a baby girl — with an emotional Instagram note that instantly melted hearts.

The news sparked a wave of affection from colleagues and friends across the industry. Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently stepped into fatherhood himself, cheered them on with, “Welcome to the club guys!” While Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood.” Ali Fazal added, “Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this. Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak…”

Farah Khan shared unseen baby shower pics But the best congratulations came from Rajkummar’s close friend Farah Khan, who added her own warm touch to the moment. The filmmaker-choreographer shared a carousel of unseen photos from the couple’s intimate baby shower, offering fans a peek into the joy-filled gathering.

Rajkummar and Patralekha — glowing, beaming and dressed in matching sunny yellow — were seen celebrating the day surrounded by a tight-knit group of friends, including Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The decor leaned into a bright, festive palette, while the food corner featured a generous spread of chaat and nostalgic street-style favourites.

Farah’s caption, laced with her characteristic humour, read: “The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. P.S – @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time.”