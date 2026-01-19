Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati Paul Rao; here’s where the ‘Paul’ comes from

2025 was a special year for many celebrity couples, who began a new chapter in their happily ever after becoming parents. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their son Neer into the world, whereas Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy who they named Vihaan. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, became proud parents to daughter Saraayah, while Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed daughter Evaarah into the world. The star kid class of 2025 also includes actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s daughter. Introducing her to the internet, the couple shared, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO ✨ पार्वती पॉल राव ❤️🙏.” But what does Paul stand for?

This is one question that many netizens had on their mind when Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa revealed their darling daughter’s name last weekend. Parvati ji, the goddess of love and devotion, is the wife of Lord Shiva. In Sanskrit, the name means ‘daughter of the mountain’. And as we know, Rao is the title Rajkummar uses after his first name. But what about Paul? As Patralekhaa is mononymously known by her first name, many fans don’t know that her surname is Paul — Patralekhaa Paul. Hence, Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao’s daughter is Parvati Paul Rao.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their darling daughter Parvati Paul Rao into the world on November 15 last year, coinciding with their 4th wedding anniversary. Sharing the news with fans, the couple had penned a sweet note, which read: “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” In the caption below, Rajkummar had written: “🙏❤️ The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

We wish Rajkummar, Patralekhaa and their darling daughter Parvati all the love and joy!