Rajkummar Rao on Guru Purnima: My teachers have paid my school fees

Rajkummar Rao is not just a trained actor, he’s also a skilled Taekwondo artist and a trained dancer. On Gurupurnima today, the 40-year-old credits his accomplishments to the guidance of his many teachers over the years and says none of it would have been possible without the support of his mentors. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Maalik.

Fondly remembering his gurus who helped shape his journey, he tells us, “I don’t have one guru, I have so many gurus.” adding, “My martial arts teacher Mr Yamin, my dance teachers Kamaljeet ma’am and Madhusudhan sir supported me throughout. All my teachers at Sri Ram Centre and Film and Television Institute of India have taught me so much about the world of acting.”

The actor, whose film Maalik released this weekend recalls with gratitude the role his teachers have played in his life. “Teachers played a very important part in my life growing up. So many of them have paid my school fees for 2-3 years when things were tough.”

Rajkummar, who announced pregnancy with wife Patralekhaa on Wednesday, believes that having the right mentors is a blessing. “You are as good as your teacher and grab as much as your teacher gives you. For that, you have to have good teachers. So, that way I’ve been lucky.”

When asked if he’s still in touch with his teachers, Rajkummar smiles and replies, “Some of them, even now, yes.”

Talking about work, the actor will be seen in an aggressive, action genre for the first time with Maalik and he is thrilled with what he is bringing to his fans,

“I read all my scripts and if I like it, I say yes to it and that is exactly why I said 'yes' to Maalik because I found a very powerful story. I loved the character. I loved how ferocious it is and there is so much power in this character… it offered me something new to explore and it pushed me from my comfort zone and I like that,” the actor signs off.