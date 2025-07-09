Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy with an adorable post: ‘Baby on the way’

Baby on the way! Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The actors took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the news through a joint post. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are expecting their first child.

Patralekhaa is pregnant

The adorable picture had a drawing of a cradle, which was enveloped with flowers and leaves. ‘Baby on the way’ was written on it, with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's names mentioned at the bottom of the picture. The two actors summed up their emotions through a single word: “Elated (red heart emoticons).”

Actors congratulate the couple

Reacting to the post, close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself 😂.. congratulations.” Meanwhile, several actors from the industry, including Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza congratulated the couple on this special announcement.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa was most recently seen in the film Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Rajkummar will be seen next in Maalik, in which he plays a ruthless gangster. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film releases in theatres on July 11.