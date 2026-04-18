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Rajkummar Rao reveals salary for his first film: Life doesn't change overnight; there was no plan B

Actor Rajkummar Rao reflects on his initial years in Mumbai without a backup plan.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Hailing from Delhi, belonging to a family with no connections, and reaching Mumbai to make it big as an actor- Rajkummar Rao’s journey has served as an inspiration to millions. But he refuses to see the period between hustling and succeeding as ‘struggle’.

Rajkummar Rao

In a conversation on The Right Angle by Sonal Kalra, he was asked if he ever felt like giving up when things weren’t falling into place. He said, “No, I was never close to giving up. I was pretty sure I am going to be in this city, and chase my dreams, no matter what. And my mother had this unbelievable faith that it will work out. Sooner or later, it would work out. It wasn’t like you get your first film and life changes overnight. I got paid 11,000 for my first film (Love, Sex Aur Dhokha) I didn’t get paid well till many, many years later.”

Today, Rajkummar, after leaving a mark as an actor, has turned producer with his latest film, Toaster. He plays a miser in the film. Asked if he’s a kanjoos in real life too, he remarked, “I am not! There’s a thin line between majboori and kanjoosi. If you don’t have money, then you would have a banana instead to satiate the hunger, that’s majboori, not kanjoosi. So yes, majboori bahot rahi hai jeevan mein, kanjoosi nahi.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rajkummar Rao reveals salary for his first film: Life doesn't change overnight; there was no plan B
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Rajkummar Rao reveals salary for his first film: Life doesn't change overnight; there was no plan B
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