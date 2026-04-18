Rajkummar Rao reveals salary for his first film: Life doesn't change overnight; there was no plan B

Hailing from Delhi, belonging to a family with no connections, and reaching Mumbai to make it big as an actor- Rajkummar Rao’s journey has served as an inspiration to millions. But he refuses to see the period between hustling and succeeding as ‘struggle’.

Rajkummar Rao

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In a conversation on The Right Angle by Sonal Kalra, he was asked if he ever felt like giving up when things weren’t falling into place. He said, “No, I was never close to giving up. I was pretty sure I am going to be in this city, and chase my dreams, no matter what. And my mother had this unbelievable faith that it will work out. Sooner or later, it would work out. It wasn’t like you get your first film and life changes overnight. I got paid ₹11,000 for my first film (Love, Sex Aur Dhokha) I didn’t get paid well till many, many years later.”

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{{^usCountry}} That sum reflects a time when making ends meet in Mumbai was a challenge in itself for the actor. But he had no backup plan other than acting, “I had a difficult childhood, I was not raised with money. But the only thing I think that kept me going was this positive attitude towards life. And I was always surrounded with really good friends and my mother. I was raised in a joint family, so I was always surrounded with wonderful people. Masti mein hi poora bachpan nikal gaya kyunki hum bacche the. I got into dance, martial arts, then acting started happening on stage. But after coming to Mumbai, you realise you are all alone in this city. Then of course it hits you ‘now what?’ Financially also it's tough. I never had a plan B. Maine soch liya tha breakfast aur lunch nahi hoga, toh Parle G khaa lenge.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That sum reflects a time when making ends meet in Mumbai was a challenge in itself for the actor. But he had no backup plan other than acting, “I had a difficult childhood, I was not raised with money. But the only thing I think that kept me going was this positive attitude towards life. And I was always surrounded with really good friends and my mother. I was raised in a joint family, so I was always surrounded with wonderful people. Masti mein hi poora bachpan nikal gaya kyunki hum bacche the. I got into dance, martial arts, then acting started happening on stage. But after coming to Mumbai, you realise you are all alone in this city. Then of course it hits you ‘now what?’ Financially also it's tough. I never had a plan B. Maine soch liya tha breakfast aur lunch nahi hoga, toh Parle G khaa lenge.” {{/usCountry}}

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Today, Rajkummar, after leaving a mark as an actor, has turned producer with his latest film, Toaster. He plays a miser in the film. Asked if he’s a kanjoos in real life too, he remarked, “I am not! There’s a thin line between majboori and kanjoosi. If you don’t have money, then you would have a banana instead to satiate the hunger, that’s majboori, not kanjoosi. So yes, majboori bahot rahi hai jeevan mein, kanjoosi nahi.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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