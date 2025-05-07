Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi react to Operation Sindoor: ‘Extremely proud of our Armed Forces; we stand by our nation’

Today on May 7, Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Termed Operation Sindoor, this strike was in response to the terror attack on April 22 which left 26 people dead in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The terror attack, where the innocent victims were shot dead after being asked their religion, had shaken up the nation. So today when Indian armed forces retaliated, several Bollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut and Riteish Deshmukh praised the operation. The latest to join the list are Rajkummar Rao and his Bhool Chuk Maaf co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, who were in Delhi today. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi at HT City office((Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT))

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi arrived in the HT City Delhi office with their director Karan Sharma for HT City's Stars In the City this afternoon. Talking about Operation Sindoor, Rajkummar shared, “Of course we stand by our Armed Forces, we stand by our nation. Whatever decision that our administration (government) is taking, we are with them, in it, because what happened shouldn’t have happened (Pahalgam terror attack). It made us all very very angry, very sad. So I think, yeah, we are absolutely in it together as a nation and we are very extremely proud of our Armed Forces.”

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi((Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT))

Agreeing with her co-star, Wamiqa chimed in to state, “That’s exactly how all three of us (Rajkummar, Wamiqa and Karan) are feeling and I think the whole nation is feeling. And yeah, we are with them, I mean hum hi toh hain. Toh bilkul. Jaise bhi hai, jo bhi, we are with the nation. For sure.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar and Wamiqa as lovers who are set to wed but get stuck in a time loop a day before their wedding. The rom com drama, backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, will arrive in theatres on May 9.