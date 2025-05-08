Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf CANCELS theatrical release amid Operation Sindoor aftermath tensions

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi were gearing up for the theatrical release of their time loop comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf. Set to hit theatres across India, the film's release however, has been pulled for good. Bhool Chuk Maaf will not be releasing in theatres tomorrow — as a matter of fact, it won't be seeing through a theatrical release at all. Bhool Chuk Maaf to not release theatrically amid Operation Sindoor tensions(Photos: Instagram)

Maddock Films, the production house backing Bhool Chuk Maaf, took to their official social media handles to announce that in light of rising national tensions and overall security concerns, the film will no longer be released theatrically. Instead, a direct-to-OTT premiere has been set up for May 16.

The announcement read, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 — only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND!".

Maddock Films' sudden decision to pull the plug on Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release, just a day before it was scheduled to take place, comes in the tense aftermath of May 7's Operation Sindoor, the precision missile strikes carried out by India across Pakistan's terror camps in response to the ghastly Pahalgam attack on April 22. This compounds with the fact that nationwide mock drills were held yesterday, to have civilians prepped in the event of unforeseen hostility.

Interestingly, during an HT City Stars In The City session held yesterday, Rajkummar and Wamiqa had both insisted on how Bhool Chuk Maaf, is a true family entertainer, and should only be witnessed in theatres to collectively enjoy a laughter marathon.

Separately, the session had in fact begun with both actors expressing their support for Operation Sindoor.

Either which way, those waiting on the film, will have to do so, for a week more now.