Rakesh Roshan reacts to Priyanka Chopra's comments; rules out ‘nepotism’ for Hrithik's casting in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has responded to Priyanka Chopra’s recent comments about the Roshan family’s inclusivity in Bollywood, as highlighted in the documentary The Roshans. Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Naa. Pyaar Hai was produced by his father Rakesh Roshan

Priyanka, who has worked with the family on multiple films, had praised them for creating opportunities for outsiders, saying, “They make their table longer. They pull in people like me, who didn’t grow up in the industry, and create opportunities so that it’s not just them who are benefiting from what they’ve been able to create. I really admire that the table doesn’t stay small.”

When asked about her remarks, Rakesh addressed the idea of nepotism and reflected on his son Hrithik Roshan’s journey into the industry. He recalled how Hrithik secured his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai not by privilege but through dedication and hard work.

Speaking to online news portal, Draw Your Box, he said, “Actually, I feel like there is nothing like nepotism. We always cast people who are right for the role. I knew Hrithik well and saw how hard he worked. He assisted me for four years, and when he joined the school and showcased his acting, I could see he had everything it took. That’s when I decided to launch him.”

He further reinforced that Hrithik’s first role was not a given but something he earned. “Had he not had all these things, I would have never launched him. So we launch actors and actresses on their capability,” Rakesh added.

Priyanka’s comments were featured in The Roshans, a docuseries that delves into the family’s legacy in Bollywood. The series explores their journey in the film industry, touching upon their triumphs, struggles, and the evolution of Filmkraft Productions. Priyanka, who collaborated with the Roshans on Krrish (2006), Krrish 3 (2013), and also starred opposite Hrithik in Agneepath (2012), was among several industry figures who reflected on the family’s influence and ethos.