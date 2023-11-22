Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approaches Nayanthara for Karna, to go on floors in January 2024: Source

Earlier, there were reports of filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra signing an upcoming project Karna with South actor Suriya Kumar, which will also mark his Hindi film debut. He will play the lead role of the character Karna from the epic Mahabharata. Now, we have learnt that Nayanthara has been approached for the film. The source says, “There were major discussions going on regarding a female star in Karna. Earlier, thoughts were to get Disha (actor Disha Patani) onboard, but that is surely not happening anymore. Nayanthara has been approached for the project with Suriya.” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to rope Nayanthara in Karna?

The source also adds that many other actors from both Bollywood and down South are being considered for the “big scale project.” “Rakeysh will also try to get Priyanka (actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas), but only if Nayanthara gives a nod. The aim is to make something stellar like Atlee’s Jawan, which includes stars from both the industries, so it is going to be a star-studded cast. The film will be shot on a massive scale with a huge budget.”

Karna will be based on Mahabharata’s Karna, the son of the sun god Surya and princess Kunti, and the shooting will start early next year. “The mythological period drama is produced by Excel Entertainment and will go on floors in January 2024. It will be a multilingual pan India film, split in two parts,” concludes the source.