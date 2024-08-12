Raksha Bandhan special| Karan Tacker on bond with sister Sasha Tacker: She acts as my bodyguard in public

Actor Karan Tacker and his entrepreneur-sister Sasha Tacker share a very quirky bond and as they revisit their childhood, the sister says, “Karan was very naughty and 100 percent a menace growing up. We had the worst fights where we would even scratch each other. We have childhood ‘scars’,” she quips. Karan Tacker on bond with sister Sasha Tacker

Ask the sibling duo who was the parents’ favourite growing up, and Karan says, “I get a very different kind of love from my parents than my sister . I don’t believe either one of us is a favourite,” However, Sasha disagrees: “Growing up I was my father’s favourite and Karan was mom’s, but I don’t know what he has done, now he is everyone’s favourite. But he is also my favourite, so that’s okay.”

The sister shares that over the time their bond evolved and started hanging out as friends and not just siblings. “Karan eventually realised that I was cool. I introduced him to pop culture. We still have fights, but now we have cold wars. Sadly enough, he is my best friend,” Sasha quips, while Karan adds, “She adds on to my feminine side and the way I look at life and relationships with my girl friends.”

Karan Tacker's childhood pic with sister Sasha Tacker

Talking of girls, Karan is no stranger to female attention, ask Sasha about how she deals with it, the actor butts in saying, “She treats me like sh*t,” while the sister argues that their parents “put him on a pedestal”. However, she adds, “A lot of my friends are like ‘Karan se mila de na. I have a crush on him. We should go party with him’. During Ganpati, a lot of my friends purposely come for Karan’s darshan.” In a lighter tone, Karan says, “When we go to a public place, my sister acts as my security guard.”

Ask the duo to reminisce about a trying time where their sibling acted as a saviour for them and for Karan, it’s the small daily things: “Like basic girl matters, small dating issues, things happening in the house. These casual calls of just checking up on each other are just beautiful. She is my counsellor.” But he has quite a funny story of the time he saved Sasha. “I was on a movie date when I got a call from her, and she asked me to come urgently. My sister had gotten into a brawl with this girl who had punctured her car’s tyres and she wanted to take her to the cops. I have driven into a chaos in the middle of the street in Lokhandwala with these girls going at each other with even the cops coming. It was full filmy but hilarious,” Karan reveals.

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Kara remembers their childhood days when things were simple, but for Sasha her best memories have a quirky touch. “Those are when Karan used to actually give me gifts. When we didn’t have much, he was generous. Now, when we do have a lot, he has stopped giving me gifts on rakhi. A few years ago, he had the guts to give me Re 1 and told me ‘Spend it wisely’. He will gift me year-round, but on rakhi, he doesn’t give me any money,” Sasha quips.