Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he connected with Animal, talks about Animal Park: ‘The father-son emotion was…’

In his career which spans over almost two decades, Ranbir Kapoor has portrayed several characters onscreen. But his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) has been the most intense yet. Some loved it and lauded his work, while others trolled the film for glorifying violence and misogyny. However, most can agree that it was one of RK’s most versatile performances of all time. Well, as we eagerly wait to witness Ranbir back as Ranvijay, and also Aziz, in Animal Park , makers hosted a special screening of Animal for select audiences in Japan yesterday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release in the country on February 13. Ranbir joined the same virtually and spoke about the film, the director and the much-anticipated sequel.

Addressing the audience in Japan, Ranbir Kapoor revealed why he worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal . The actor shared, “I really loved his (Sandeep) previous work. He made one film, in Telugu and then in Hindi. I met him for the first time, and it is a rare time when you connect with somebody. I connected with him as a person. I connected with what he was trying to say through the story.”

Revealing what made him connect with the film, RK shared, “This may seem like a very intense, action-oriented, bloodied film, but I think the core emotion, the father-son emotion, was something that a lot of men from my generation… we grew up with that distance from our father. So I think I really connected with that deep emotion. It was one of my most treasured and memorable collaborations that I had with a director in my career.”

During the interaction, Ranbir also shared that the director wishes to make the film in 3 parts, and that the second part titled Animal Park will go on floors in 2027. Currently, the actor has his hands full with Love & War and Ramayana.