‘Ranbir, you eat so much?’: Ranbir Kapoor’s family call him the biggest glutton, reveal who has zero filter; watch

The Kapoor Khandaan are undoubtedly one of the most fascinating families of Indian cinema. The family consists of different individuals, who come from different generations. But thanks to their annual Christmas lunches and their latest Netflix special, one thing we know is common between all of them is their love for good food. We get a good glimpse into that and their beautiful bond in Dining With The Kapoors , created by actor-turned-chef and Raj Kapoor’s grandson Armaan Jain. Well, in a new clip from the special, the family reveals who is the most unfiltered and who is the biggest glutton.

The clip begins with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reading out the first question: Which Kapoor has no filter? Rima Jain names Ranbir Kapoor, and says, “He shoots out. Bol deta hai kuchh bhi.” RK, on the other hand, says, “Not this generation, but the generation above us, none of them had a filter.” Agreeing with her son, Neetu Kapoor says, “Dabbu, Chimpu, Rima, my husband, had no filter.” But Armaan Jain names Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Bebo claims, “I think all the Kapoors don’t have a filter, do they? You can’t just name one. The entire family.” But who is the biggest glutton?

Aadar Jain describes the word ‘glutton’ as ‘someone who stuffs himself’. This time, Kareena begins by saying, “Toss up between me, Armaan, Aadar.” RK names Rima Bua. But Armaan, Nitasha Nanda and Neetu pick Ranbir. Nitasha says, “I think so Ranbir loves to eat a lot.” Agreeing, Neetu reveals, “He can really eat. Once I was shocked. I said, ‘Ranbir, you eat so much?’”

If you think this hilarious clip of the Kapoors is fun, wait till you watch the entire special which is winning the internet! Go check it out now on OTT. What are you waiting for, Christmas?