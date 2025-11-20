Why are Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya and Agastya Nanda in Ranbir-Kareena’s Dining With the Kapoors?

Apart from films, if there’s one thing that the Kapoor Khandaan is known to be fond of, it is food! Most of the family members, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor, are self-confessed foodies. So much so that the family’s annual Christmas brunches become the talk of the town every December without fail. Well, to give us a glimpse of the same, actor-turned-chef Armaan Jain is bringing us Dining With the Kapoors . The Netflix special promises a glimpse of Hindi cinema's first family coming together for an iconic lunch to celebrate the centenary of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. But why are Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren a part of it?

This is one question that many netizens had on their mind when the trailer of Dining With the Kapoors was released. Why are Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda in a show about the Kapoors? Well, this is because Navya and Agastya are a part of the Kapoor Khandaan! Let us explain. Navya and Agastya are children of Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rajan Nanda. Ritu Kapoor is Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor’s daughter, which makes Agastya and Navya the great-grandchildren of Raj Kapoor. According to the family tree, Navya and Agastya's father is the cousin of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain. This makes Navya and Agastya distant cousins of Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Raha Kapoor.

Another question that was largely discussed online after the Dining With the Kapoors trailer dropped was why Ranbir’s wife and Kapoor bahu Alia Bhatt Kapoor not a part of the show. Answering the question in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Armaan explained, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’” Well, fans will definitely miss Alia.

Dining With the Kapoors is all set to release on Netflix tomorrow, on November 21. How excited are you to witness the Kapoors in action?