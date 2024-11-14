Ranveer Singh gives us a dose of Deepika Padukone’s contagious laugh, shares unseen snaps in sweet anniversary post

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make a handsome couple, who have great onscreen chemistry and an even greater off-camera love story. But one major reason that makes fans fall in love with the couple over and over again is how devoted a husband Ranveer seems to be. May it be their social media posts, appearances at events or even Karan Johar’s chat show— he absolutely adores his wife. Well, today morning on their 6th wedding anniversary, Ranveer once again set husband goals when he shared a wholesome wife appreciation post for Deepika. Ranveer Singh unveils Deepika Padukone's never-seen-before photos on their anniversary

Ranveer took to his official social media handle to share never-seen-before snaps of his breathtaking wife. The actor also gave fans a healthy dose of DP’s contagious laughter in a sweet video, which is sure to make you smile. In this precious photo dump, we get a picture of Deepika flashing her smile at the camera flaunting her messy hair, posing with ice cream for two, gorging on delicious dessert, chilling in a bathrobe and posing for her maternity shoot when she was pregnant with their daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

In the caption below, Ranveer gushed, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day ☺️💁🏽‍♂️ #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone 😘♥️ I love you 🧿♾️.” Well, this was enough to make the internet go aww. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “This is making my heart melt 🫠❤️❤️,” whereas another netizen stated: “A true loving husband is the one who always finds such hidden gems in his gallery and posts it on his wife’s birthday/anniversary ❤️😂.” Meanwhile, another remembered what a tarot card reader had predicted for Deepika years ago: “He will adore the floor you walk on🙌.” Another fan pointed out: “U both are so lucky - u to have one of the most beautiful women in world as ur wife & her for having such a loving, caring & amazing human being as her husband 🙂❤️ Happy Anniversary 🥳.”

Well, Deepika and Ranveer are celebrating their first anniversary after welcoming their daughter Dua into the world. We hope they have a blessed day and share family photos soon!