Ranveer Singh had the sweetest reaction for Deepika Padukone after she bakes chocolate cake on Dua's first birthday

On Wednesday, Deepika shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. She posted a picture of a chocolate cake, baked by her, to mark her daughter’s milestone. Alongside it, she wrote, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!”

Actor Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from showering love on wife Deepika Padukone after she baked a cake to mark their daughter Dua’s first birthday. The actor commented on Deepika’s post, calling her the “best mumma.”

The cake sat on a white stand, topped with a single golden candle. A slice had already been cut out, and the setup was surrounded by pastel flowers, with a lit candle in the background. The simple image struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with warm wishes for Dua.

Vin Diesel, Karan Johar and other celebrities wish Dua on her first birthday Among those to join in was Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Deepika’s co-star from xXx: Return of Xander Cage, who dropped a folding hands emoji. Actor Bipasha Basu also commented, “Happy 1 Dua & Baby Mama & papa,” while filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “Happy Birthday Dua (heart emojis).”

Fans, too, were quick to celebrate the moment, with many calling it a heartwarming peek into the family’s life.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turns one Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. Last Diwali, the couple formally introduced her to the world with a note that read, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

The two actors tied the knot in 2018. Since then, they have often shared small glimpses of their life together, but the birthday post has been one of the rarest insights into their daughter’s first year.