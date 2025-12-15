Ranveer Singh’s old clip on working extra hours goes viral amid Deepika’s 8-hour shift debate: ‘Ab 8 ghanta mein…’

One of the biggest topics of discussion in the Indian film industry this year has been the 8-hour shift debate. It began when Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit because her request for an 8-hour work shift as a new mother was reportedly denied. DP was later replaced by Triptii Dimri. The topic came up again when Deepika exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD (2024) co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Over the past year, many celebrities shared their thoughts on the debate, with some siding with Deepika and others opposing her. Well, netizens have now dug up an old video of DP’s actor husband Ranveer Singh revealing his stance on the 8-hour shift debate.

Back in 2022, talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh had said, “A lot of times people complain… other artists and their management complain ki ‘Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.’ Sab log bolte hain ‘8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai.’ (A lot of times, people complain… other artists and their management say, ‘You’re messing things up for everyone.’ Everyone says, ‘You sometimes shoot 10–12 hours in an 8-hour shift, so we also have to do it’).”

Ranveer went on to add, “But ab 8 ghanta mein woh cheez jo hum chahte hain, woh nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. (But if what we want isn’t achieved in 8 hours, then it’s fine. You can do a little extra shooting).” Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world last year. Earlier this year, talking about the shift hours in the film industry as a new mother, Deepika explained how overworking has been normalised today. She further shared that 8 hours of work a day is enough for the body and mind of a human being.

On the film front, Ranveer is currently winning hearts with his latest release Dhurandhar. Deepika, on the other hand, is gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King.