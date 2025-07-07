Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun once played alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho; take a look

Ranveer Singh, 40, might be leading the charge in the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar, but all eyes are on his co-star Sara Arjun — and for good reason. The 18-year-old actor, who will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer for the first time, isn’t exactly a newcomer. In fact, she’s acted opposite another Bollywood giant, Salman Khan, long before Dhurandhar was even imagined. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun and Salman Khan

Yes, you read that right. Sara Arjun played the role of a schoolgirl in Jai Ho (2014), featuring Salman Khan in the lead. At the time, she was only a child, but already making waves in both Bollywood and the South film industries. Now, over a decade later, she’s back in the spotlight, and this time, she’s the leading lady.

From child prodigy to pan-India performer

Born on June 18, 2005, Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for Secret Superstar. By the time she was six, Sara had already starred in over 100 commercials. Her big break came in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal (2011), where she played the daughter of a mentally challenged father.

She then went on to deliver powerful performances in Saivam (2014), Ek Thi Daayan (2013), Chithirayil Nilachoru (2013), and the acclaimed anthology Sillu Karuppatti (2019). More recently, audiences saw her portraying a younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023).

Dhurandhar: A big debut (again)

Directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar is being touted as one of the biggest action spectacles of 2025. Unveiled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The high-octane first look is set to a pulsating soundtrack by Shashwat, featuring vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with genre-blending artist Hanumankind.

But while the film’s visuals are grabbing attention, so is the casting. Sara’s pairing with Ranveer Singh — who is nearly 20 years her senior — has raised eyebrows online. Some netizens have expressed surprise at the age gap, sparking a familiar conversation in Bollywood about onscreen pairings.