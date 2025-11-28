Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar might not hit theatres? Late Major Sharma's parents move Delhi HC for stay order on film

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was one film many were really looking forward to this year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's teaser and soundtrack had been greatly lauded for their intensity. But now, the film and Ranveer's striking avatar find themselves in the middle of an unexpected controversy.

Parents of Major Mohit Sharma seek a stay on the Dhurandhar release According to a report by Bar and Bench, the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma, AC(P), SM — a decorated officer who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal — have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

The petition alleges that the film is inspired by the life, covert missions, and ultimate martyrdom of Major Sharma, who they allege is portrayed by Ranveer. The family claims that the makers neither sought permission from them nor from the Indian Army before developing or promoting the film.

The petition further states that the trailer and other promotional materials bear an uncanny resemblance to Major Sharma’s life and his undercover missions in Kashmir. The family argues that the film commercialises their son’s story without consent, stating, Major Sharma is not a commercial commodity, and his life story cannot be altered for the sake of profit.

Additionally, the plea contends that the film violates posthumous rights and reveals sensitive military tactics and procedures without clearance. The family asserts that the filmmakers failed to consult the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), which oversees portrayals of the Indian Army in media.

The respondents named in the case include the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the ADGPI, director Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios. The Sharma family is being represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharmaa of Samaanta Law Firm (SLF).

Aditya Dhar issues a clarification The comparisons between Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar and Major Sharma had first surfaced online soon after the teaser dropped a few weeks ago. As discussions gained momentum and speculation spread across social media, director Aditya Dhar stepped in to issue a public clarification just a few days ago. When Major Sharma’s brother tagged him on X (formerly Twitter) seeking confirmation, Adityaresponded,

“Hi, sir – Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit Sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”