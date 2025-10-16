Rapper Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar title track; netizens can't get enough

The wait is finally over as one of this year's most anticipated releases, Dhurandhar , has unveiled its powerful title track — Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) . Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the film has already been making waves with its teaser, and this track has only amplified the hype. Released by Saregama India in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the anthem captures the high-octane spirit of the film.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track fuses Punjabi folk with thumping modern beats. With vocals from Hanumankind (Sooraj Cherukat), Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur, it’s a power-packed ode to chaos. Furthermore, the song also marks Hanumankind’s first-ever Bollywood track, and fans are losing it over his performance.

Netizens react One user wrote, “No one is talking about Hanumankind who dedicates this masterpiece beat and soundtrack.” Another declared, “Lyrics, editing, music, sound, song — everything is just WOW.” The rapper’s entry clearly struck a chord, with comments like, “HANUMANKIND The Lyrics are just 🔥” and “After this video Hanumankind viewers increase exponentially.” Someone else chimed in, “Hanumankind hogai Bollywood meh entry.”

Even the video’s editing got fan appreciation — “The EDITOR of this video needs a raise,” one viewer joked. Another confessed, “गाना इतना बढ़िया था कि First Look ही देखकर काम चला रहे थे कई दिन से। Thanks for releasing the song. This is bloody addictive.” The nostalgia hit hard for 90s kids, with one fan reminiscing, “As a 90s kid (Grown old KID)... Pure Blizzzz hearing Punjabi MC Jogi, total HIGHHH... But Hanumankind just LITT that song on Fire.” Another summed it up simply: “Another masterpiece from Hanumankind... So energetic man.”

Composer Shashwat Sachdev shared how the song came to life with Bollywood Hungama. “‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul — it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track — the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations — resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse.”

With fans calling it “addictive,” “a masterpiece,” and “total fire,” the Dhurandhar title track isn’t just a song — it’s a statement. The hype around the film has officially hit a fever pitch, and if Jogi is any indication, the rest of the soundtrack is going to be just as unforgettable.