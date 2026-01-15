Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma share a passionate kiss in Laikey Laikaa poster; netizens get ‘zombie love story vibes’

In the past few years, many newcomers began their careers in Bollywood. But only some were able to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Two such fan-favourites who are now coming together for a movie, are Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Munjya fame Abhay Verma. The good-looking youngsters are joining forces for the upcoming film Laikey Laikaa , written and directed by Saurabh Gupta and produced by Bhavna Datta Talwar and Raghav Gupta. Till now, we witnessed their cute camaraderie in behind the scenes pictures and videos. But today, makers dropped their first look posters, teasing us with a glimpse of Rasha and Abhay’s intense chemistry.

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma took to their official Instagram handles today to share a string of first look posters for their film Laikey Laikaa . In the first one, the two are soaked in blood as they share a passionate kiss in a street. In the next, Rasha and Abhay are sitting back to back, facing the sky, with cuts on their faces. In another poster they have made a heart with their hands, through which we see their faces, with blood splattered all over them. In the caption below, the two wrote: “Love. Pain. Trust.” Well, netizens are here for it!

In the comment section below, showering love on her BFF, actor Tamannaah Bhatia wrote: “Insaneeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A netizen stated, “I don’t know, this poster feels kind of familiar like it triggered some nostalgia 😭. But not gonna lie the poster is crazy. I do have a little bit of hope for the movie,” whereas another claimed, “Looks good! I know Rasha is a nepo baby but I think she’s got potential.” A social media user shared, “Why does this give me zombie love story vibes? Looks pretty good!,” whereas another agreed and wrote: “Bhai mujhe zombie love story wali vibe de rha hai.”

Laikey Laikaa is set to release in summers, 2026.