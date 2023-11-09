Rashami Desai on being missing from small screen: I now want to work in Bollywood

It’s been long that Rashami Desai has featured in a project, making fans wonder about her absence. Now, the actor reveals she is trying to find a way to Bollywood, adding that she is being very selective with her projects. Rashami Desai wants to now work in Bollywood

“I have shot for some projects, which will be released this year. It is true that I am not doing much and being selective with the projects,” Desai tells us.

Explaining the thought behind it, the 37-year-old shares, “As an actor, I want to explore more and I think it is my commitment to the relationship that I have with the audience. And that requires me to have patience. Things will not move my way overnight. Everything happens at its own pace and that is the beauty of it. Ever since I started my acting career, the only thing that I have learnt is that kuch acha chaiyeh toh usmein waqt lagta hai”.

“Several projects come my way, but I can’t sing all of them. I want to keep what will click with the audience in mind,” adds the actor, who gained popularity with TV show, Uttaran.

She picks the example of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer SIngh’s journey to stardom to express her feelings, saying, “They didn’t get anything overnight. They had to work for it, and have patience. That is the life of an actor”.

“I want to do Bollywood. I have been dreaming and thinking about it for years. I admit that I did limit myself and my potential in some way earlier, which I want to break and explore,” says the actor, who was last seen in Naagin.

In fact, she is fretting about the common perception -- out of sight, out of mind.

“I get scared when I play one character. When I used to do TV, I used to take a gap of three of four years. I never thought or got scared by the thing ke what will happen as I am not seen. This whole idea out of sight and out of mind is a myth. When you take a very very long break, it might happen but not these small breaks. I am just going with the flow and its pace,” says the actor, who stresses that she is content as an actor and her journey in the industry.

