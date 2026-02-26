Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are married! Bride made a stunning entry by walking down a mountain

The day that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans had been waiting for with bated breath for the last 8 years is finally here. The star couple, who kept their relationship a secret until last weekend, are married! At 8 am today on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot by traditional Telugu Hindu rituals, reflecting the groom’s heritage, in Udaipur. Later in the evening today, in order to pay a tribute to the bride’s roots, the newlyweds are expected to hold a Kodava ceremony. A source told HT City: “Rashmika is expected to make a stunning entry by walking down from the mountain, creating a breathtaking and emotional moment for the ceremony.” It was reportedly a beautiful moment indeed.

Post the wedding, sweets were distributed outside to the paparazzi. The Kaju Katli boxes had a photo of bride Rashmika on it. Check it out:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding festivities began this week with a cricket match, which was called Virosh Premiere League. On February 24, the couple hosted their Sangeet ceremony, where Vijay’s friends performed on his hit songs whereas his mother gifted bahu Rashmika their heirloom bangles. It was reportedly an unforgettable night for the couple as well as their guests. According to buzz, Rashmika and Vijay even danced to their song Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale , from Geetha Govindam (2018), their first film together. The decor for this event included blown up unseen photographs of the lovers over the years.

The Sangeet night was followed by Rashmika and Vijay’s Haldi ceremony yesterday morning, on February 25. The glimpses shared by the couple online included paper flowers which said ‘Vijay’ and ‘Rushie’, yellow and pink flowers, a stage set with rose petals and two chairs in the middle for the bride and groom, and a poster featuring a cartoon of Rashmika’s Cocker Spaniel Aura and Vijay’s Husky Storm riding in a car together with sunglasses on. Later in the evening, the couple reportedly enjoyed their Mehendi ceremony, followed by an early morning fairytale wedding.

Confirming news of their wedding, and announcing their union as ‘The Wedding of Virosh’ in the honour of their fans, Rashmika and Vijay had earlier shared, “Our dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us “VIROSH”. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - “The Wedding of VIROSH”. ❤️ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always ❤️. Biggest hugs and full love! 🤗❤️.”

The guest list included Vijay and Rashmika’s family and friends, including Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actor Eesha Rebba, comedian Zakir Khan and stylist Shravya Varma. Post the wedding today, the newlyweds will reportedly return to Hyderabad, where Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand reception.

We wish Mr and Mrs Deverakonda all the love and joy as they begin this exciting new chapter in their happily ever after.