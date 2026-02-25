Rashmika Mandanna gets heirloom bangles from Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, couple to have 2 wedding ceremonies; deets

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding , a moment that fans have eagerly been waiting for since the last 8 years, is right around the corner. The couple arrived in Udaipur earlier this week, separately with their respective tribes, and are now busy enjoying pre-wedding festivities. Just yesterday, the soon-to-be wed stars indulged in a cricket match, titled Virosh Premiere League, sharing glimpses from the pitch on social media for fans to see. Much to our delight, a video from the venue revealing their decor also went viral — featuring Vijay and Rashmika’s unseen loved-up pictures over the years. Well, according to latest reports, ahead of The Wedding of Virosh on February 26, the couple had their Sangeet ceremony last night.

While we will have to wait a little longer to feast our eyes upon pictures from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet night, we now have some interesting details of how it all went down. A report shared by India Today revealed that Vijay’s mother Madhavi Deverakonda gifted heirloom bangles to her soon-to-be bahu Rashmika during the ceremony. A source was quoted saying, “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy.” Meanwhile, Vijay’s groomsmen took the stage by storm and performed on all the hit songs of the actor.

A report shared by Mid-Day revealed, “The groomsmen lit up the stage with a special performance on a popular ‘Rowdy’ track associated with Vijay, promising a high-energy act. Known for its electrifying beats and mass appeal, the song brought unstoppable energy to the celebration.” According to online buzz, today on February 25, Rashmika and Vijay will have their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. This will be followed by the big day on February 26. Rumours suggest that the couple will get married in two ceremonies, in order to honour their roots. The first ceremony, scheduled by February 26 morning, will follow traditional Telugu Hindu rituals representing groom Vijay’s heritage. In the evening of the same day, Vijay and Rashmika will get married in a Kodava ceremony, celebrating the bride’s roots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited to the wedding, extended blessings for the soon-to-be married couple. His note, which was shared by Vijay's team, read, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.”