When Vijay Deverakonda left his bride-to-be Rashmika Mandanna blushing in front of Ranbir Kapoor: ‘What’s up rey?’

Soon-to-be wed, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy enjoying their pre-wedding festivities. After confirming their impending nuptials, lovingly naming their union as ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ in honour of their fans, the bride and groom indulged in a fun game of cricket today. They called it ‘Virosh Premiere League’ and even gave netizens a sneak peek via social media. Well, as Vijay and Rashmika gear up to tie the nuptial knot on February 26, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time the groom left his bride blushing on television with just one phone call, in front of her Animal co-star and Bollywood heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster film Animal . This was long before Rashmika got engaged to Vijay Deverakonda. But while the couple kept their lips sealed, fans were convinced that something was brewing between the two. Well, during the promotions of Animal , Rashmika and Ranbir made one pit stop on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show. They were joined via a phone call by Vijay, who shares a special bond with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the filmmaker worked with him in Arjun Reddy (2017). When Rashmika was handed the phone, Vijay sweetly greeted her by saying, “What’s up rey?” This made audiences hoot in delight, and left Ranbir as well as Sandeep laughing. Rashmika, on the other hand, couldn’t stop blushing!

Rashmika was left speechless and just about managed to mumble, “You’re in speaker… they’re listening.” She then began giggling. This video soon went viral and till date continues to be one of the sweetest moments caught between Vijay and Rashmika that their fans got to witness. It also served as a big hint, confirming dating rumours once and for all for the internet. Interestingly, during this promotional event, Ranbir had revealed an unknown connection between Sandeep, Rashmika and Vijay. RK had shared, “And actually sir there’s a coincidence story that Sandeep met Rashmika the first day at Arjun Reddy success party, on Vijay’s terrace.” How crazy is that?

Well, clearly Ranbir knew all about Vijay and Rashmika right from the beginning, and surely wishes the happy couple all the love as they prepare to say ‘I do’. Sharing the news with fans recently, Vijay and Rashmika had issued a statement, which read, “Our dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us “VIROSH”. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - “The Wedding of VIROSH”. ❤️ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always ❤️. Biggest hugs and full love! 🤗❤️.”

After the intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika and Vijay are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad.