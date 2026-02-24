The Wedding of VIROSH: A look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, ahead of their big day
Remembering Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's sweet love story, as they prepare to tie the knot
After years of whispers, sightings and carefully dodged questions, beloved actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed what fans long believed. Yes, the star couple is indeed getting married. The soon-to-be bride and groom recently announced that they are all set to tie the knot, calling their union the ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ in honour of their fans. While Rashmika and Vijay have not revealed the wedding date or venue yet, they touched down in Udaipur today and will reportedly be getting married on February 26, 2026. Thus putting an end to speculation that has followed them for nearly eight years. As they prepare to do so, let’s take a trip down memory lane.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam, the 2018 romantic drama that became a major box office success and first showcased their natural chemistry. The pairing struck a chord with audiences, and their camaraderie off screen soon became the talk of the town. A year later, they reunited for Dear Comrade, further cementing their popularity as a super hit onscreen jodi. Over the years, the two actors were frequently spotted together, may it be at dinner outings, vacations or industry gatherings. However, they consistently chose to keep their personal lives private. In interviews, both maintained that they shared a close friendship, neither confirming nor denying relationship rumours.
While Vijay and Rashmika kept their lips sealed, fans were convinced that the two were very much in love and rooted for this onscreen jodi to have a happily ever after as a real life couple. At the end of 2025, buzz suggested that the actors had gotten engaged in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of their family and close friends. Vijay’s team confirmed the news, and eagle-eyed fans later spotted engagement rings on him as well as Rashmika.
The confirmation finally arrived through coordinated social media posts, where the couple introduced their wedding as “The Wedding of VIROSH”, in the honour of their fans. Vijay and Rashmika shared, “Our dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us “VIROSH”. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - “The Wedding of VIROSH”. ❤️ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always ❤️. Biggest hugs and full love! 🤗❤️.” The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad.
We wish Rashmika and Vijay a happily ever after, which their fans have been praying for since the last 8 long years.
Mahima Pandey
